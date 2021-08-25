Red Sox Go For Third Straight Win Vs. Twins With Nick Pivetta On Hill

Boston's looking for its third straight win

by , and

The Boston Red Sox are back at Wednesday night.

After winning each of their last two games, the Red Sox are eyeing their third straight win as they take on the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park.

Tuesday night’s matchup was a roller coast with Josh Taylor earning his first win of the season after one pitch in relief and Kiké Hernández, Travis Shaw and Hunter Renfroe all clubbing home runs in the 11-9 win.

Nick Pivetta takes the mound Wednesday night looking for his 10th win of the 2021 Major League Baseball season.

For more on the matchup, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

