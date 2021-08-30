Red Sox Hope ‘Nothing Serious’ For Jonathan Araúz After Leaving Loss Vs. Indians

Even the necessary call-ups are getting hurt

The Boston Red Sox are a little unlucky right now.

As the team tires to make a push for better position in the playoff standings, Boston is dealing with a few players being injured and testing positive for COVID-19.

Hopefully, they aren’t about to get thinner.

Jonathan Araúz on Sunday left the Red Sox’s 7-5 loss to the Cleveland Indians early after his fourth-inning at-bat. Starting at second base, Aráuz struck out in his second plate appearance to end the inning.

Unfortunately, something he tweaked ended the night.

“He felt something kind of like in his side,” manager Alex Cora said after the game via Zoom. “Nothing, well as of now, nothing serious, you know, we’ll see how he feels tomorrow.”

Cora had no updates on Christian Arroyo or Kiké Hernández, both of whom tested positive for COVID-19.

Boston on Sunday had just three players on its bench. Araúz was an unlikely hero as Friday’s last-minute call-up by the Red Sox in the series opener. He ended up hitting a go-ahead three-run homer in a win.

