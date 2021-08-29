Red Sox-Indians Delayed Despite Seemingly Sunny Conditions

NESN Logo Sign In

UPDATE (4 p.m. ET): The game is on, with first pitch scheduled for 4:20 p.m. ET.

UPDATE (2:45 p.m. ET): It ended up raining quite hard in Cleveland and the tarp currently remains on the field, despite briefly getting removed.

ORIGINAL STORY: Cleveland has unpredictable weather, and that apparently is the impetus for a delay to Sunday’s game.

The Indians are set to host the Boston Red Sox in the series finale of a three-game set at Progressive Field. The tarp was on the field right before first pitch due to rain, but shortly after the scheduled first pitch, the rain stopped.

And though a few players warmed up on the fields, the teams were in the dugouts and the pitchers seemed ready to go, a rain delay was called and teams left their dugouts.

But, as Boston Globe reporter Pete Abraham, who is in Cleveland, pointed out, it’s sunny.

The biggest concern is Houck getting warmed up but not being ready to go because of the delay. The Red Sox are pretty limited in the bullpen, so they need Houck and they need him to go, at the very least, five innings.