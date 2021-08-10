Red Sox Injuries: Alex Cora Offers Latest On Trio Of Boston Players

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have been dealing with a number of injuries recently, and manager Alex Cora on Tuesday provided a few updates on those who remain sidelined.

On reliever Darwinzon Hernandez, who was placed on the injured list with a strained oblique July 31: “Darwinzon is here working out. (He) actually made some progress the last few days. He’s feeling a lot better, not throwing yet.”

Hernandez has not pitched since July 29.

On infielder Christian Arroyo, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury since July 18: “Christian, he went through a full workout today. … Christian is going to hit BP tomorrow (Wednesday).”

On utilityman Danny Santana, who has been dealing with a left quad injury since July 7: “Danny is doing the same thing in a little bit (full workout). The way they presented it is Danny is one day behind Christian. … Danny most likely will track pitches in the bullpen (Wednesday). He’ll hit BP Thursday.

“They (Arroyo, Santana) made some good progress over the weekend. Now it’s just a matter of getting back to baseball activities, getting them going and hopefully they can go into a rehab assignment sometime next week.”

Cora also had an encouraging update on Kyle Schwarber, who the Red Sox acquired at the Major League Baseball trade deadline, and noted reliever Hirokazu Sawamura is available after getting pulled with right elbow tightness Sunday.