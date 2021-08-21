NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have several players working their way back from injuries. On Saturday, prior to the team’s game against the Texas Rangers, manager Alex Cora offered an update on multiple players.

Christian Arroyo, who sustained a hamstring injury on July 18, was taking batting practice during Cora’s media availability. The manager said he was expected to play for Triple-A Worcester on Sunday.

There, he’ll join relief pitcher Ryan Brasier, who has pitched five games for Worcester and has yet to play for the Red Sox in 2020 due to injuries and personal matters. He was due to pitch for the WooSox on Sunday.

Cora also said reliever Darwinzon Hernandez, who has been out since July 31 while rehabbing a strained oblique, is expected to throw a bullpen session on Sunday.

Utility man Danny Santana, who is dealing with a groin strain, was scheduled to run the bases Saturday.

As Hurricane Henri approaches New England, all of these plans naturally are weather-permitting.

A decision has not been made regarding Sunday’s series finale between the Red Sox and Rangers, but the WooSox’s game against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (the last of an eight-game series) was canceled Saturday morning.