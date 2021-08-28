Red Sox Look To Gain Ground In Standings Saturday In Clash With Indians

The Red Sox are going for their third straight win

The Boston Red Sox are looking to gain some ground.

Boston enters its Saturday afternoon clash with the Cleveland Indians currently sitting in third place in the American League East and second in the American League Wild Card standings.

The Red Sox have won five of their last seven games and with 32 regular season games remaining in 2021 sit seven games back of Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East standings and three games back of the New York Yankees for the top Wild Card slot.

