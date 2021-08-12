Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora, Xander Bogaerts Acknowledge Much-Needed Win

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox put together the complete effort manager Alex Cora had been looking for Wednesday night at Fenway Park, and it led to a dominant 20-8 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

“We needed it,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said on a postgame video conference. “We put ourselves in a situation to win the series tomorrow against them.”

Xander Bogaerts added: “Definitely a night that a lot of us were looking forward to. The offense exploded, the pitchers threw a good game — at the end there it was really unfortunate for (Phillips) Valdez. … But as far as the offense, it was nice to see everyone pitch in.”

The Red Sox scored a season-high 20 runs on 19 hits — one home run, two triples and seven doubles — and contributions came from just about everyone as nine players recorded at least one. It was the 18th time in franchise history the Red Sox scored 20 or more runs and the first time since 2015, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

“It’s a great win for us,” starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi said. “They’re in first place right now, we’re coming after them, and tonight is a big win for us.”

Here are some other notes from Red Sox-Rays:

— Cora credited the offense’s production with runners in scoring position — the Red Sox were .500 with RISP (12-for-24) on Wednesday — as a key factor in the win. It was something Boston has been struggling with of late.