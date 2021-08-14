The Boston Red Sox gained no ground in the American League East, even with an 8-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.
But with a lot to like about the series opener, manager Alex Cora hopes it could be the start of good things. Especially as it pertains to the bottom of the order.
Hitting eighth and ninth with the two lowest batting averages in the starting lineup, Jarren Duran and Bobby Dalbec ended up batting in five of Boston’s eight runs.
“One of those (games where) we know that our guys on top of the lineup, they’re gonna do their job,” Cora said in his postgame media availability. “But we need other guys to contribute and (Kevin) Plawecki did a good job, Jarren did a good job and Bobby did too.”
Plawecki was 2-for-3 with a run for Boston, but the backup catcher has produced all season despite limited opportunity behind Christian Vázquez. Durran, 2-for-4 with a run and two RBIs, has shown a lot of poise and promise in his short time in the majors, despite streaky hitting.
But Dalbec needs to be heating up at this time. Especially as the Red Sox start getting back some utility players from the injured list who are well capable of playing first base.
It’s not an east situation to be in. Especially when the team has given him a long leash after how he played in 2020.
“It has been tough, honestly. I’ve been in some rough spots,” Dalbec said after the game. “But always grinding every day, just pounding the zone, keep working and things will turn around.”
Fortunately his manager has taken note of his play in the last few games. Against the Orioles he was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a home run. It comes two days after a five-RBI game in Wednesday night’s win against the Tampa Bay Rays.
“I do believe today was one of his best games overall,” Cora said of Dalbec. “We need other guys to contribute. … We know the strikeouts are part of it but at the same time, if he makes enough contact, he can become very dangerous. Hopefully this is the beginning of something great. We believed in him in spring training. We’ve been very patient, obviously, with the up and downs. That was a good game today.”
Here are more notes from Red Sox-Orioles:
— All went pretty well on the hill.
Starter Nick Pivetta improved to 9-5 on the season with a great, six-inning outing. Garrett Richards was relegated from the rotation to the bullpen, but his first relief performance for the Red Sox was solid, despite some scattered hits, and he finished the game from there and earned the save.
“He has a good fastball,” Cora said of Pivetta. “At the end he was throwing 97 (mph). And the fact that he can mix his curveball and slider and his changeup, he has a whole arsenal. And, you know, that was a good one today, we needed him to go deep into the game. Garrett did an amazing job for three innings, which is good because we kept him available if something happens, you know? We don’t want to use him one inning or only two innings. We want to stretch them out, and there are certain games like this that it’s good for everybody. You know, we’ve been talking about usage in (Matt Barnes) and all that. For us to get 27 outs with those two guys is huge.”
— As noted by Red Sox Notes on Twitter, the last seven starts from Boston pitchers have resulted in 38 innings pitched, 47 strikeouts and eight walks with a collective 2.61 ERA.
— Kyle Schwarber took the field for Boston for the first time against Baltimore. The power hitter didn’t manage one Friday, but patiently worked two walks that converted to two runs.
“That’s what he brings to the equation,” Cora said. “The patience. The zone discipline, and his ability to get on base. He didn’t swing the bat in two at-bats and we scored two runs.”
— While the bottom of the lineup produced, Hunter Renfroe (2-for-4, two runs, one RBI) got them going and robbed DJ Stewart of a home run.
“He’s one of the best — if not the best — defensive right fielders in the big leagues,” Cora said of Renfroe. “But he takes pride in doing that.”
— Saturday is Sale Day. Finally.
The Red Sox are being realistic in their expectations for what Chris Sale and Schwarber will bring to the team. And for those expecting the pitcher to return in mid-season form, think again. Cora shared that they’re treating him like it’s still April.
— Despite the win, Boston didn’t gain any ground in the division. The Red Sox remain five games back of first-place Tampa Bay Rays, who beat Minnesota Twins on Friday.
— The Boston-Baltimore series continues Saturday, with first pitch at 4:10 p.m. ET live from Fenway Park.