“It has been tough, honestly. I’ve been in some rough spots,” Dalbec said after the game. “But always grinding every day, just pounding the zone, keep working and things will turn around.”

Fortunately his manager has taken note of his play in the last few games. Against the Orioles he was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a home run. It comes two days after a five-RBI game in Wednesday night’s win against the Tampa Bay Rays.

“I do believe today was one of his best games overall,” Cora said of Dalbec. “We need other guys to contribute. … We know the strikeouts are part of it but at the same time, if he makes enough contact, he can become very dangerous. Hopefully this is the beginning of something great. We believed in him in spring training. We’ve been very patient, obviously, with the up and downs. That was a good game today.”

Here are more notes from Red Sox-Orioles:

— All went pretty well on the hill.

Starter Nick Pivetta improved to 9-5 on the season with a great, six-inning outing. Garrett Richards was relegated from the rotation to the bullpen, but his first relief performance for the Red Sox was solid, despite some scattered hits, and he finished the game from there and earned the save.

“He has a good fastball,” Cora said of Pivetta. “At the end he was throwing 97 (mph). And the fact that he can mix his curveball and slider and his changeup, he has a whole arsenal. And, you know, that was a good one today, we needed him to go deep into the game. Garrett did an amazing job for three innings, which is good because we kept him available if something happens, you know? We don’t want to use him one inning or only two innings. We want to stretch them out, and there are certain games like this that it’s good for everybody. You know, we’ve been talking about usage in (Matt Barnes) and all that. For us to get 27 outs with those two guys is huge.”

— As noted by Red Sox Notes on Twitter, the last seven starts from Boston pitchers have resulted in 38 innings pitched, 47 strikeouts and eight walks with a collective 2.61 ERA.