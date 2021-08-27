Red Sox Notes: Bobby Dalbec Has Impressive Night In Win Vs. Twins

NESN Logo Sign In

Have a day, Bobby Dalbec!

A day after manager Alex Cora said it had been “a struggle” for Bobby Dalbec at first base this season, the Red Sox infielder went off to the tune of a 3-for-4 night with three runs, two homers and seven (!) RBIs in Boston’s 12-2 shellacking of the Minnesota Twins on Thursday night.

It certainly must have felt good for Dalbec to have such a strong night for the Sox, especially a day after getting the night off, and knowing that Kyle Schwarber eventually will play first base.

But as great as it was to see Dalbec launch two home runs on the night, Cora was happier to see the 26-year-old come up clutch with base hits.

“He’s been really good,” Cora said after the game. “Honestly, we’re picking and choosing — we play him against lefties and certain righties, but, he’s doing a good job. one thing he’s doing lately is pulling the ball. there were a lot of empty fly balls to left field. … Forget the home runs I was more happy with the second and third, infield in and base hit u the middle, that’s what we’re looking for. Obviously the homers are great, but that was a great at-bat, and he made a nice play at first base. All around pretty solid, it was good to see.”

Dalbec even received a curtain call after his second home run, something he very much deserved.

“It was awesome. A crazy feeling,” he said. “It’s something you dream about as a kid.”