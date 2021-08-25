Red Sox Notes: Boston Squeezes Out Another Win Despite Bullpen

NESN Logo Sign In

For the second straight night, the Red Sox were a rollercoaster. But at more than four hours long, Tuesday night’s 11-9 win over the Minnesota Twins was a much longer ride.

It saw four lead changes in four innings, and after Boston built up a six-run lead in the fifth, the bullpen allowed Minnesota to chip away. After Tanner Houck went 4 2/3 innings giving up three runs, it took six relievers to get the job done, with Hansel Robles coming in to protect a two-run lead in the ninth, no outs and two inherited runners on first and second.

Hunter Renfroe perhaps put it best in his postgame press conference:

“It was stressful. It was fun.”

His manager didn’t exactly see it that way, but also just seemed relieved to miraculously have come out on top after two games where a lot went wrong.

“It is what it is, we won,” Alex Cora said in his media availability. “You know, people can criticize our team and the holes that we have or we don’t have. It’s a big league, we’ll take it, we’ll work tomorrow, we’ll try to get better, but nobody’s going to take the joy out of a big league win for us.

“We got 72 of those, and not too many teams can say that.”