Red Sox Notes: ‘Empty At-Bats’ Allow Yankees To Sweep Doubleheader

The Boston Red Sox are in third place in the American League East standings.

Boston dropped Game 2 of a doubleheader, 2-0, against the New York Yankees on Tuesday night after falling in the matinee game. The Yankees are 68-52, and the Red Sox are 69-53. While both teams are 4 1/2 games behind the first-place Tampa Bay Rays, the Yankees will take the lead in the standings on percentage points.

Nathan Eovaldi — who was spectacular in his last start six days ago after imploding in the outing prior to that — fared decently in the nightcap. Things got a bit dicey in the bottom of the fourth, when he had an 0-2 count against Kyle Higashioka with two outs but threw four straight balls to walk him.

That came after he allowed a solo home run to Giancarlo Stanton (which made it a 2-0 game after a solo shot from Luke Voit earlier in the game), and after a double to Rougned Odor. But Eovaldi worked his way out of the jam and came back for the fifth.

Eovaldi ended the night with two earned runs on seven hits, fanning six.

“I’ve been able to keep the ball in the ballpark for the most part of the year, and to get beat today on two solo home runs, it’s pretty frustrating,” Eovaldi said after the loss. “Seven-inning game on top of that, so losing the first one then losing the second one, it’s a tough one for us.”

But no matter how good of a start Eovaldi put up, you can’t win a game without runs. And the Red Sox didn’t have any, finishing the night with five hits but nothing to show for it. As a team, they left nine men on base and were 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.