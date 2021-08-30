Red Sox Notes: How Tanner Houck Felt About Start Vs. Indians

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck may have deserved some better fate given the fact he did not allow a hit through the first five innings of his start on Sunday against the Cleveland Indians.

Houck, who walked four batters through those five innings, came out for the sixth and allowed one home run while hitting a pair of batters. It marked the end of his outing before the Boston bullpen failed to piece it together in a 7-5 defeat.

Houck, though, was optimistic about his performance in which he struck out three while throwing 90 pitches.

“In terms of the outing, you got to take the good away and learn from the bad. That’s with every outing no matter what,” Houck said on a postgame video conference. “I am pretty happy with how I threw the ball today. I didn’t have the best command in the world, but some days it’s going to be like that. It’s about going out there and grinding with what you have and making those big pitches whenever you have (to).”

Josh Taylor allowed both batters he inherited from Houck to score so the 25-year-old right-hander ultimately allowed three runs on one hit in the contest.

Here are more notes from the series finale between Red Sox-Indians:

— Alex Cora seemed to offer his thoughts regarding Houck’s second hit batter of the fifth inning. Cleveland’s Bradley Zimmer appeared to lean into a 82 mph splitter from Houck on the third pitch of the at bat. It hit Zimmer on the elbow pad and met some backlash by catcher Kevin Plawecki, as well. It resulted in Houck getting pulled.