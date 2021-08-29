NESN Logo Sign In

J.D. Martinez broke out of his hitting slump in the first inning of Saturday’s game against the Cleveland Indians, getting on board with a single to end an 0-for-20 streak that spanned parts of five games. But he didn’t stop there.

Martinez went 3-for-5 with two runs — and singlehandedly gave the Boston Red Sox a 5-3 victory over the Indians by launching a three-run home run in the top of the 10th inning. And while his bomb in extras changed the game, he said postgame that he wasn’t trying to do anything special.

“I went up there, chased the first pitch, then I just kind of just told myself to just relax, do what I always do and look for the ball up, just try to put the ball in the air and get the run in, really,” Martinez said.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora acknowledged that Martinez was seeing more time in the outfield than he might be used to, having appeared in just six games on the grass during the 2020 season. Martinez started his last two games in the outfield (bringing his total to 29 appearances in the outfield in 2021) before he was given the day off on Friday.

On Saturday, he had returned to his usual spot as designated hitter — and picked up right where he left off at the plate.

“He’s been grinding,” Cora said after the win. “It hasn’t been easy. Obviously we push him hard to do certain things that he hasn’t done in a while, playing defense the whole week. It’s not easy for him. He has a routine. Obviously when he came here in ’18 the previous year, he played a lot of outfield but the last few years he’s been strictly DH. He loves playing the outfield but sometimes it takes a toll on him.

“But at the same time, he’s a guy that I trust, that we trust, that we know he’s going to grind regardless of where he’s at at the plate or physically and that’s why we love him.”