Kyle Schwarber made the anticipation worth it.

Unable to play for a couple weeks after landing with Boston due to hamstring and groin injuries, Schwarber didn’t make his Red Sox debut until Friday. He went hitless but his at-bats were professional. However it was Sunday, his second game for Boston, that he showed his pop.

The veteran slugger drilled a pair of doubles, including one off the wall, in the Red Sox’s 6-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

“To get the first hit out of the way, first two, I can kind of relax now and get back to baseball,” Schwarber said after the game over Zoom.

Schwarber’s bat obviously is the biggest thing the Red Sox brought him in for. But he’s not going to pigeonhole himself into just being a hitter.

“I’m a big believer in trying to do something each and every day to help the team win — if it’s in the batter’s box, out on defense or in the clubhouse,” Schwarber said. “Anything like that, anything I can do … that’s great. That’s what I want to do every day. I don’t like to go out there and say I’m going to do this or that, I just want to try to come in and help the team.”

Having Schwarber allowed the Red Sox to really eliminate any holes in their lineup. He hit sixth, while Hunter Renfroe moved up to second and Alex Verdugo was hitting eighth.