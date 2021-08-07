NESN Logo Sign In

Before Friday’s game, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said he wanted starter Nathan Eovaldi to go deep into his outing in the series opener against the Blue Jays.

Well, things didn’t go according to plan.

After it initially appeared Boston managed to overcome the pitching and offensive struggles that had plagued it in its recent 1-6 stretch, Toronto erupted for seven runs on six hits off of Eovaldi in the fifth inning to take a 7-2 lead. By the time Hansel Robles took the hill in relief, Toronto launched three hits and grabbed two more runs.

Nathan Eovaldi had Bo Bichette in a two-out, 2-2 count in a tie game there in the fifth. This is what followed:



* RBI double

* Two-run double

* Two-run HR

(pitching change)

* Single

* HBP

* Single

* Two-run double



Blue Jays lead, 9-2. Yikes. — Steve Hewitt (@steve_hewitt) August 7, 2021

“It just happened so fast,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said after the game. “We were two outs, a strike away from getting out of the inning and going to the next level bullpen-wise, but we were unable to finish it. He made some good pitches in that inning but we hung a few breaking balls, and it just happened so fast.”

Entering Friday, Eovaldi had the best ERA (3.71) among Red Sox starters (with the exception of Tanner Houck, who was optioned to Triple-A Worcester but is set to return to the rotation Saturday.) Boston’s ace exited with seven runs on eight hits with two walks and four strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings. The seven earned runs are a season-high.

“Giving up seven runs right there is unacceptable,” Eovaldi said after the game. “I can’t allow that to happen. It’s just extremely frustrating on my end. I feel like I let the team down.”