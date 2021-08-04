Red Sox Notes: Offense (Not Pitching) Biggest Issue For Alex Cora

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox scored two runs through two innings and then the bats went back to being quiet during a 4-2 loss against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night.

The Red Sox now have lost five straight and six of their last seven, scoring three runs or less in five of those seven contests. It prompted Red Sox manager Alex Cora to point to the offense as the team’s biggest downfall Tuesday, and it’s fair to say the same has been true throughout the recent stretch.

“We didn’t do much offensively the rest of the day and they did enough,” Cora said on a postgame video conference with reporters. “We walked the ninth hitter and then the leadoff guy hit a double. We kept it in check all the way until the seventh inning, we tried to patch it in, see if we could keep it in margin and offensively we didn’t do much. We struck out 10 times against a team that actually doesn?t strike many people out. So we need to figure out offensively.”

Boston finished with eight hits, but was just 1-for-4 with runners in scoring position despite having at least one man on base in every inning besides the eighth.

“At the end of the day they scored four runs and offensively we believe we can score more. So this is more about the offense right now actually than the pitching,” Cora said. “They (Tampa Bay Rays) scored three on Saturday and we didn’t find a way to win it offensively and they (Tigers) scored four today. Four runs against us, we do believe we should win those ball games.”

Here are some other notes from Red Sox-Tigers:

— Garrett Richards was limited to just four innings in his start Tuesday allowing three runs on five hits while throwing 46 of his 72 pitches for strikes.