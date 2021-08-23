NESN Logo Sign In

It wasn’t pretty, but as Red Sox manager Alex Cora often likes to put it, it was a big league win.

It was one Boston desperately needed as it continues to play messy baseball, lose games and somehow remain in striking distance of the second-place New York Yankees in the American League East standings.

Knowing they needed to take action, and fast, reliever Garrett Whitlock revealed in his postgame interview with NESN that Xander Bogaerts, Chris Sale and J.D. Martinez called a players-only meeting before the series finale against the Texas Rangers.

The message was heard, leading to a walk-off 8-4 win in the 11th inning.

“Energy, that’s what they could see,” Alex Verdugo said of the team’s takeaway from the meeting. “Obviously the players, we had a little player meeting but we’re gonna keep that in house for the most part, but I think the biggest thing to come from is just we want to have boys energized. That’s it.”

The call was answered even after Boston lost a two-run advantage in the ninth inning. But the game-ending grand slam came from Travis Shaw, who has been on the outside looking in of the Red Sox’s recent regression.

“Anytime you can win a series it’s starting off on the right foot,” Shaw said. “We kind of turn the page after New York and this is a good start, hopefully continue to hear this week against Minnesota.”