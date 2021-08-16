NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox did what they were supposed to over the weekend.

They bashed the Baltimore Orioles 30-5 over a much-needed three-game sweep at Fenway Park. Sox fans caught their first glimpse of Kyle Schwarber and got a true taste of how the starting rotation could look down the stretch without Martín Pérez and Garrett Richards.

Nick Pivetta, Chris Sale and Eduardo Rodriguez allowed only three earned runs in 17 collective innings with 22 strikeouts and five walks. We all know Baltimore (38-78) stinks, but three straight wins were a breath of fresh air for a Boston club that had lost 11 of 14.

Red Sox? last 9 starts:



2.39 ERA

61 K

11 BB — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) August 15, 2021

And thanks to the Minnesota Twins taking two of three against the first-place Tampa Bay Rays, the Red Sox are only three games back in the division with 42 left to play.

Boston was as high as +525 ($100 wins $525) to win the American League East on Friday morning, but American bookmakers have made the necessary adjustments. Most shops are currently dealing the Sox around +350 or +375 and PointsBet has the juiciest price at +425.

Red Sox odds to win AL East

DraftKings +330 ($100 wins $330)

BetMGM +350

Caesars +350

FanDuel +350

FOX Bet +375

SugarHouse +400

PointsBet +425 ($100 wins $425)