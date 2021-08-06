Red Sox Odds: Recent Slide Has Boston Back In AL East Underdog Role

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have been a rollercoaster over the last 19 days, and it’s really been a tale of two extremes.

From July 19 to July 28, Boston ripped off seven wins in eight games to take a 2 1/2-game lead in the American League East. Then, the other shoe hit the floor. The Sox dropped the second game of the July 28 doubleheader and proceeded to lose six of their next seven games.

So that’s a 7-1 stretch followed by a 1-7 stretch if you’re keeping score.

Most American sportsbooks have shifted the Tampa Bay Rays back to the AL East betting favorite, making the Red Sox a plus-money underdog for the first time in almost six weeks. The thing is, if you still believe in the Sox, you can buy the dip and get a much better return on your investment.

Current Red Sox AL East odds

BetMGM +135 ($100 wins $135)

FOX Bet +135

DraftKings +150

PointsBet +150

SugarHouse +150

Bet365 +160

FanDuel +190

Circa Sports +195 ($100 wins $195)

Always be shopping.

Boston’s true colors are likely buried somewhere in the middle of those aforementioned extremes, although it’s tough to ignore the starting rotation’s recent struggles. Red Sox starters have a 5.50 ERA since the All-Star break and that certainly won’t cut it down the home stretch.