Red Sox Odds: Recent Slide Has Boston Back In AL East Underdog Role

The Boston Red Sox have been a rollercoaster over the last 19 days, and it’s really been a tale of two extremes.
From July 19 to July 28, Boston ripped off seven wins in eight games to take a 2 1/2-game lead in the American League East. Then, the other shoe hit the floor. The Sox dropped the second game of the July 28 doubleheader and proceeded to lose six of their next seven games.
So that’s a 7-1 stretch followed by a 1-7 stretch if you’re keeping score.
Most American sportsbooks have shifted the Tampa Bay Rays back to the AL East betting favorite, making the Red Sox a plus-money underdog for the first time in almost six weeks. The thing is, if you still believe in the Sox, you can buy the dip and get a much better return on your investment.
Current Red Sox AL East odds
BetMGM +135 ($100 wins $135)
FOX Bet +135
DraftKings +150
PointsBet +150
SugarHouse +150
Bet365 +160
FanDuel +190
Circa Sports +195 ($100 wins $195)
Always be shopping.
Boston’s true colors are likely buried somewhere in the middle of those aforementioned extremes, although it’s tough to ignore the starting rotation’s recent struggles. Red Sox starters have a 5.50 ERA since the All-Star break and that certainly won’t cut it down the home stretch.
But reinforcements are on the way.
The rotation will soon get a big boost with the return of ace Chris Sale. That will allow one of the struggling arms to move into long relief. Right-hander Tanner Houck (3.00 ERA, 1.11 WHIP in four starts) also has been solid in two outings since returning from Triple-A Worcester.
Kyle Schwarber’s bat should help a lineup that’s really missed some thump over the last few weeks. Production from the bottom three slots hasn’t been strong in manager Alex Cora’s lineup as of late.
Obviously, I’m riding our late May bet on the Sox at +450 to win the division down to the rim, but you can join the party at a price that hasn’t been available in a long time. Last week you had to lay $140 or $150 to win $100 — now $100 makes you as much as $190.
Boston is right there in the standings and odds are good it’s not going down without a fight.
“Predict the Game” returns to NESN on Friday night. Our first question goes live at 6:30 p.m. ET on “Red Sox GameDay LIVE,” and throughout the night, you’ll see predictive baseball questions to answer on our broadcast. The participant who scores the most points during the Sox-Jays game will win a NESN Ballpark Experience.
Head over to NESN.com/PredictTheGame to create your account now.
It’s free to play and free to win!