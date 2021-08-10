Red Sox Odds: Veteran Oddsmaker Says ’90’ Is Boston’s Key Number

NESN Logo Sign In

After a forgettable weekend in Toronto, the Boston Red Sox are searching for answers.

Manager Alex Cora’s struggling starting rotation gave Boston every opportunity to leave Canada with a series win, but All-Star closer Matt Barnes served up devastating home runs on Saturday and Sunday to morph the trip from 3-1 to 1-3.

DraftKings Sportsbook literally doubled Boston’s odds to win the American League from Friday. The Red Sox were +150 to win the division and they’re currently +300. So a $100 bet now makes you $300 if the Sox can weather the storm and finish in first place.

AL East odds via DraftKings

Tampa Bay Rays -140 ($140 wins $100)

Boston Red Sox +300 ($100 wins $300)

New York Yankees +550

Toronto Blue Jays +800

Baltimore Orioles +100000

We all love bigger payouts at the betting window, but the truth is that Boston’s probability of winning the division has been slashed drastically. Odds of +150 imply a 40 percent chance, while +300 implies only 25 percent.

DraftKings also has a betting market on teams making the playoffs. For Boston, the “Yes” is -220 and the “No” is +180, so the Sox are still favored to punch a ticket to the postseason.

“I think they’re in trouble because of the division they’re in,” longtime Las Vegas oddsmaker Dave Sharapan told NESN. “The AL East is the best division in baseball right now and Boston’s path isn’t an easy one down the stretch. The Sox have 10 games left against Tampa and six with the Yankees. Throw in three-game sets with the Mariners and White Sox, too.