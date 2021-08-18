NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are looking to get back on track Wednesday night.

The Boston struggled in Tuesday afternoon’s doubleheader against the New York Yankees finishing the day 13-53 from the plate for a .245 batting average, and finished the day with just three runs total.

Boston looks to get the bats going in Wednesday night’s finale at Yankee Stadium as Nick Pivetta takes the hill against the Yankees’ Andrew Heaney.

