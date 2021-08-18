Red Sox Offense Looks To Get Back On Track In Series Finale Vs. Yankees

Boston's looking to get the bats going

by , and

The Boston Red Sox are looking to get back on track Wednesday night.

The Boston struggled in Tuesday afternoon’s doubleheader against the New York Yankees finishing the day 13-53 from the plate for a .245 batting average, and finished the day with just three runs total.

Boston looks to get the bats going in Wednesday night’s finale at Yankee Stadium as Nick Pivetta takes the hill against the Yankees’ Andrew Heaney.

For more on the offense, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

