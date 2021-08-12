NESN Logo Sign In

Tanner Houck will be on the mound to start the biggest game of the season thus far for the Red Sox.

Boston on Thursday officially called up the right-hander for its series finale with the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. The Red Sox and the Rays, who are in first place in the American League East, have split the first two games of their three-game set.

Phillips Valdez, who gave up seven runs in relief Wednesday night, was optioned to Triple-A Worcester.

To make room for Houck on the active major league roster, RHP Phillips Valdez was optioned to Worcester following last night?s game against the Rays. — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 12, 2021

Houck has yet to pitch into the sixth inning this year for the Red Sox. However, the 25-year-old has been dominant when on the mound.

Houck is 0-2 with a 2.45 ERA this season while striking out 12.6 batters per nine innings. He’s thrown 25 2/3 innings across seven appearances (five starts).