The Boston Red Sox made a roster move Sunday afternoon.

Prior to their series finale against the Baltimore Orioles, the Red Sox announced they placed Josh Taylor on the COVID-19 related injured list. Catcher Connor Wong was recalled from Triple-A Worcester to fill his spot on the roster.

Taylor has a 3.23 ERA in 26 appearances for Boston this season with 51 strikeouts. Wong has appeared in six games for the Red Sox in 2021 and is batting .308.