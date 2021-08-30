NESN Logo Sign In

It’s a delicate balance right now for Alex Cora when it comes to the Red Sox pitching staff.

The Boston manager has his hands full at the moment, weighing his team’s fight for a playoff spot with a desire to rest some of his starting pitchers amid a long season. With a massive four-game series against the American League East-leading Tampa Bay Rays on tap starting Monday night, that dilemma is front and center.

Cora on Sunday revealed his team’s rotation for the four-game Tampa Bay series ahead of an eventual late-inning loss to Cleveland. Chris Sale, who has made just three big league starts since returning from Tommy John surgery, will get an extra day of rest. Nathan Eovaldi won’t even see the mound in St. Pete, as he’s getting an extra day, too, and there’s one large unknown in the middle of the series.

Here’s how Cora will use his starters this week:

Monday: Nick Pivetta

Tuesday: To be determined

Wednesday: Chris Sale

Thursday: Eduardo Rodriguez

“Obviously, that to be determined, it all depends on where we’re at as far as bullpen usage and everything — it might be a bullpen day on Tuesday, but obviously, that’s if we’re capable of doing a bullpen day,” Cora told reporters Sunday in his pregame press conference.

Boston currently has Garrett Richards and Martin Perez, who both started the season in the rotation, in the bullpen. They seem like the logical choices for a Tuesday spot start, although Richards has done a very nice job since moving to the ‘pen, allowing just one run in 10 1/3 innings. He was especially good this past weekend in Cleveland, getting high-leverage outs for the first time since moving to the bullpen.