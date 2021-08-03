Red Sox Prospect Blaze Jordan Promoted After Absurd Showing In FCL

NESN Logo Sign In

Blaze Jordan was touted for his power going into the draft, and that was everything it was billed to be in his first professional baseball action.

As a result, he’s getting promoted.

The Boston Red Sox are sending Jordan to Low-A Salem after his showing in the Florida Complex League. The 18-year-old in 18 games hit .348 with three homers, seven doubles, a triple and 18 RBIs, good for a 1.018 OPS.

Jordan was renowned heading into the draft for his light tower power, and the fact that it translated into early pro ball should be promising for Boston. That’s even more so since there was no minor league season last year, so the 2020 third-round pick basically had to wait a year for his first foray into professional baseball.

Jordan is a corner infielder, and the lion’s share of his work came at third base. He played 12 games at the hot corner, three at first and two as a designated hitter.