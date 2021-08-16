Just Like That, Red Sox Have Top-10 Farm System In All Of Baseball

NESN Logo Sign In

Chaim Bloom had multiple objectives upon taking over as chief baseball officer of the Boston Red Sox, all with one main goal in mind: create a sustainable, long-lasting operation that would help the organization compete every year.

One of those objectives was to rebuild a fledgling farm system, and it appears the former Tampa Bay Rays executive is well on his way to achieving that goal. Baseball America, arguably the top publication when it comes to all things baseball scouting and developing, ranked the Red Sox No. 9 in its most recent farm system rankings.

For reference, the Red Sox ranked 22nd on the same list in August of 2019, two months before Boston hired Bloom. They began the season at No. 20.

“(First baseman) Triston Casas looks like a potential middle-of-the-order cornerstone who can hit for average and power,” the Red Sox capsule on the most recent rankings read. “The addition of (shortstop) Marcelo Mayer with the fourth pick in the draft gave the Red Sox an immediate jolt of impact talent.”

The Red Sox currently have three players on Baseball America’s top 100 prospects list: Casas (No. 20), Mayer (No. 32) and current big league outfielder Jarren Duran, who has yet to graduate from the prospects list at No. 22.

Getting the fourth pick by virtue of an abysmal 2020 season sure helped Boston. That Mayer — projected by many to go No. 1 overall in the 2021 draft — fell to No. 4 also was a fortunate development.

But it is telling that two of Boston’s top four prospects (per Baseball America) were acquired in the Bloom era. In addition to Mayer, there’s also Jeter Downs, who is considered a strong infield prospect.