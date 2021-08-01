Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: Kiké Hernández Back At Second Base For Series Finale

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox and Rays are set for the finale of their three-game series at Tropicana Field.

Boston struggled in losing the first two games, falling into second place in the American League East as a result. Red Sox manager Alex Cora will send Nick Pivetta to the hill Sunday night as his team looks to avoid being swept by their division rivals.

Tampa Bay skipper Kevin Cash will counter with lefty Shane McClanahan.

As for the lineups, Kiké Hernández will bat leadoff and return to second base after playing center field in Saturday’s contest. Alex Verdugo will handle center, with J.D. Martinez and Hunter Renfroe flanking him in the corner outfield spots.

Kevin Plawecki will start as the designated hitter, while Christian Vázquez will bat sixth and handle the catching duties for Pivetta.

Here are the full lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox-Rays game.

BOSTON RED SOX (63-43)

Kiké Hernández, 2B

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, LF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Hunter Renfroe, RF

Christian Vázquez, C

Alex Verdugo, CF

Kevin Plawecki, DH

Bobby Dalbec, 1B