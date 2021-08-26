NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox made a few roster moves ahead of their series finale with the Minnesota Twins.

Boston on Wednesday recalled Jarren Duran from Triple-A Worcester. The outfielder recently was demoted to the WooSox in order to make room for Tanner Houck.

Alex Cora was adamant the Red Sox still were high on Duran despite his struggles, but never gave a timeline for just when the outfielder would return to the big leagues. That time came much sooner than anticipated.

Prior to first pitch against the Twins at Fenway Park, Cora revealed a few roster moves after he was asked if Kyle Schwarber would make his debut at first base.

“No, he’s DHing tonight,” Cora said over Zoom. “J.D. (Martinez) is playing left. Hunter (Renfroe) had to go home, he lost somebody in the family. He’s not with us. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family of course. He’s gonna be missed. We don’t know yet, obviously, when he’s gonna come back. That’s where we’re at.

“Jarren will be here, he’ll be the guy that we’re gonna call up. He’s gonna play center, J.D.’s gonna play left and Alex (Verdugo) is gonna be in right field.”

So, Schwarber’s debut at first base understandably will be delayed until Renfroe rejoins the team.