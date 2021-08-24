Red Sox Option Jarren Duran To Triple-A Worcester, Call Up Tanner Houck

UPDATE (3:19 P.M. ET): It’s official: The Red Sox on Tuesday optioned Jarren Duran to Triple-A and recalled Tanner Houck.
ORIGINAL STORY: In need of more consistent at-bats, Jarren Duran is heading back to the minors.
The Boston Red Sox on Tuesday optioned the speedy outfielder to Triple-A Worcester, according to multiple reports. Twitter user BostonStrong_34 first reported the news, which was corroborated by Chris Cotillo of MassLive and Alex Speier of The Boston Globe.
In a corresponding move, the Red Sox recalled righty Tanner Houck, who will start Tuesday night against the Minnesota Twins.
Duran, still among the top prospects in a vastly improved Boston farm system, largely struggled after his mid-July promotion to the big leagues.
The speedy outfielder hit .221 with two homers and one stolen base over 27 games. He struck out 33 times in 89 plate appearances.
The 24-year-old has made just three starts and seen only 12 at-bats since Aug. 13.