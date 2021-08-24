Red Sox Option Jarren Duran To Triple-A Worcester, Call Up Tanner Houck

NESN Logo Sign In

UPDATE (3:19 P.M. ET): It’s official: The Red Sox on Tuesday optioned Jarren Duran to Triple-A and recalled Tanner Houck.

The #RedSox today recalled RHP Tanner Houck from Triple-A Worcester. To make room for Houck on the active roster, the club optioned OF Jarren Duran to Worcester. — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 24, 2021

ORIGINAL STORY: In need of more consistent at-bats, Jarren Duran is heading back to the minors.

The Boston Red Sox on Tuesday optioned the speedy outfielder to Triple-A Worcester, according to multiple reports. Twitter user BostonStrong_34 first reported the news, which was corroborated by Chris Cotillo of MassLive and Alex Speier of The Boston Globe.

In a corresponding move, the Red Sox recalled righty Tanner Houck, who will start Tuesday night against the Minnesota Twins.

Per source, Jarren Duran has been optioned to Worcester. Tanner Houck takes his spot. — Boston Strong (@BostonStrong_34) August 24, 2021

Tanner Houck takes Duran?s spot and will start tonight.



Good job @BostonStrong_34 getting out in front of this. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) August 24, 2021

As reported by @BostonStrong_34, @ChrisCotillo, Jarren Duran has been optioned to Triple A Worcester. He was informed yesterday. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) August 24, 2021

Duran, still among the top prospects in a vastly improved Boston farm system, largely struggled after his mid-July promotion to the big leagues.

The speedy outfielder hit .221 with two homers and one stolen base over 27 games. He struck out 33 times in 89 plate appearances.

The 24-year-old has made just three starts and seen only 12 at-bats since Aug. 13.