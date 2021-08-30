NESN Logo Sign In

Are you saying there’s a chance?

Hunter Renfroe could be back with the Boston Red Sox by Monday night, but it’s more likely he returns to the lineup Tuesday for the second game of the series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The outfielder has been on bereavement leave since his father passed away after a battle with cancer Thursday, with funeral services held Saturday. Now, Renfroe is back in nearby St. Petersburg waiting to pass COVID-19 related protocols before he can rejoin the team against Tampa.

After intake, Renfroe will be cleared, added back to the major league roste and with the Red Sox no later than Tuesday, manager Alex Cora revealed Monday over Zoom.

That time couldn’t come sooner with how thin Boston’s bench has been, and only were three players deep Sunday during its loss against the Cleveland Indians.