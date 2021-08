NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have a big series ahead of them.

Boston begins arguably its most important set in 2021 on Monday night when it takes on the American League East-leading Tampa Bay Rays.

The Red Sox sit eight games behind the Rays in the AL East standings and hold a 2 1/2 game lead over the Oakland Athletics for the final American League Wild Card spot.

