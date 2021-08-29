Red Sox Sign Veteran Reliever Michael Feliz; Option Him To WooSox

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox are stockpiling MLB-ready assets in the minors in case their depth really gets tested.

Boston on Saturday signed veteran relief pitcher Michael Feliz to a minor league deal. He’ll report to Triple-A Worcester.

A big league veteran with 222 Major League appearances, Feliz spent this season with the Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates up until getting designated for assignment Tuesday by Cincinnati and released a day later. He hasn’t pitched in a Major League game since June 6 due to a right elbow sprain. All told, he’s pitched in 16 games this season, allowing 15 runs (14 earned) over 14 1/3 innings.

He has an impressive ability to punch out batters, posting a career 11.9 strikeouts-per-nine rate. However, health periodically has been an issue (he also missed time with a cracked fingernail this season), and he does have a tendency to walk batters.

If nothing else, he provides some depth, which is pivotal for a Red Sox team gearing up for an intense month of September.