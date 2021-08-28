Red Sox Take Care Of Business Friday Vs. Indians Despite COVID Issue

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox got some bad news Friday but still came away with a victory.

Prior to the Red Sox’s Friday night date with the Cleveland Indians, Kiké Hernández tested positive for COVID-19 and Christian Arroyo was deemed a close contact meaning that both will be sidelined for some time.

Despite the development, Boston was able to get the job done on the road against Cleveland thanks to a late three-run blast from Jonathan Araúz that give the Red Sox a big 4-3 win.

For more on the squad, check out the spotlight video above from “NESN After Hours,” presented by Blue Moon Belgian White.