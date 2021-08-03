Red Sox Vs. Tigers Lineups: Jarren Duran Bats Leadoff In Series Opener

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox on Monday had an off-day to regroup. Now, it’s on to a three-game series with the Detroit Tigers, beginning Tuesday night at Comerica Park.

The Red Sox enter the series opener in Detroit having lost four straight, including three in a row to the Tampa Bay Rays over the weekend at Tropicana Field. The recent skip has bumped Boston from first place in the American League East, as the Sox trail the Rays by one game in the division entering Tuesday’s action.

The good news for Boston: Marwin Gonzalez is back, returning from his injury rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester. He’ll bat seventh and play second base.

The bad news: Matt Barnes has been placed on the COVID-19 related injured list. The Red Sox closer hasn’t tested positive for the coronavirus but is feeling under the weather, according to manager Alex Cora.

Jarren Duran will bat leadoff Tuesday for the first time in his major league career. He’ll play center field with Alex Verdugo and Hunter Renfroe holding down left field and right field, respectively.

Franchy Cordero will round out Boston’s starting nine as the Red Sox continue to give him a look at first base, a position where trade deadline acquisition Kyle Schwarber worked out earlier in the day while continuing to rehab from a hamstring injury.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m