Red Sox Wrap: Boston Suffers 8-1 Loss To Tigers As Slump Continues

NESN Logo Sign In

There was no righting of the ship for the Red Sox on Thursday.

Boston fell 8-1 in its rubber match with the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. The Red Sox, losers of six of seven, now are 1 1/2 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.

Martín Pérez turned in another poor outing, failing to make it out of the second inning. The offense once again failed to muster anything, with Tigers starter Tarik Skubal stifling Boston’s bats over five shutout innings.

The Red Sox dropped to 64-46 with the loss, while the Tigers improved to 53-58 with the win.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN WORD

Undesired.

We Googled “antonyms for ‘needed’,” and that’s what came up. So, we’re sticking with it. This game was the opposite of what the Red Sox needed.