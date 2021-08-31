Red Sox Trade Delino DeShields Jr., Minor League Outfielder, To Reds

Delino DeShields Jr. ultimately will have to come to Boston as an opponent.
The Red Sox traded the minor league outfielder to the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for cash considerations, according to The Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams and Peter Abraham.
The Reds announced the deal Tuesday, and DeShields will report to Triple-A Louisville.
The Red Sox acquired DeShields earlier this month from the Texas Rangers in a trade. He had been playing for the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox, for whom he hit .210 with one home run and four RBIs in 18 games.
DeShields has six seasons of MLB experience. He spent the first five with the Rangers before they traded him to the Cleveland Indians in December 2019. He returned to the Rangers last February but failed to earn a spot on their 40-man roster.