Red Sox Vs. Twins Lineups: Jarren Duran Back In Center Field After Recall

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox and Twins are set to square off in the final game of their three game series at Fenway Park.

The two teams split the first two contests, both of which provided dramatic finishes. Boston will role with ace lefty Chris Sale for the series finale, while Minnesota will counter with righty John Gant.

As for the lineups, Boston’s starting nine features multiple changes. With Hunter Renfroe placed on the bereavement list, Jarren Duran was recalled ahead of the game and will start in center and bat ninth. Kiké Hernández will bat lead off and play shortstop with Xander Bogaerts getting a day off. Christian Arroyo and Bobby Dalbec will handle second and first base, respectively.

Christian Vázquez will handle the catching duties for Sale.

NESN will air the game in full. Pregame coverage starts at 6 p.m. ET. First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m., and postgame coverage immediately will follow the final out.

You can stream full coverage of the game online at Watch NESN Live.

Here are the full lineups for Thursday’s Red Sox-Twins game.