Red Sox Vs. Indians Lineups: Jarren Duran Leads Off; Travis Shaw At First

NESN Logo Sign In

For the second time in his big league career, Jarren Duran is getting a shot atop the Boston Red Sox lineup.

The young outfielder will hit first Saturday afternoon as the Red Sox face the Cleveland Indians for the middle contest of a three-game set at Progressive Field.

Friday’s hero, Jonathan Araúz, will remain in the lineup, playing second and batting ninth. Kyle Schwarber also will stay in, but will move from first base to left field, with Travis Shaw drawing in and playing first. Shaw will hit eighth.

J.D. Martinez got Friday off, but is back to his usual role as the designated hitter. He’ll bat third. Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers and Alex Verdugo will hit fourth, fifth and sixth.

With Shaw and Martinez returning to the lineup, Yairo Muñoz and Bobby Dalbec will begin Saturday on the bench.

Nathan Eovaldi will be on the mound for the Sox. He’ll be caught by Christian Vázquez.

Cal Quantrill, son of former Red Sox hurler Paul Quantrill, will be on the mound for Cleveland.