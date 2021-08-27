NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox were dealt a lineup-altering blow Friday before first pitch against the Cleveland Indians.

Manager Alex Cora revealed in his pregame press conference that Kiké Hernández tested positive for COVID-19 and Christian Arrroyo was a close contact. With the pair on the COVID-19 related injury list, the Red Sox were crossing their fingers that a pair of WooSox players would be able to make the nearly 200-mile trek from Sahlen Field in Buffalo to Progressive Field in time.

Jonathan Araúz and Yairo Muñoz ended up making it for the game., but the domino effect of the whole situation is felt throughout the lineup. Muñoz will lead off and play left field. Araúz will play second base and bat ninth.

Kyle Schwarber will make his debut at first base, batting second. Rafael Devers will take over as designated hitter, retaining the fourth slot in the lineup.

First pitch from Progressive Field is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

Here are the full lineups for Friday’s Red Sox-Indians game.

BOSTON RED SOX (73-56)

Yairo Muñoz, LF

Kyle Schwarber, 1B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, DH

Alex Verdugo, RF

Bobby Dalbec, 3B

Christian Vázquez, C

Jarren Duran, CF

Jonathan Araúz, 2B