Red Sox Vs. Indians Lineups: Kyle Schwarber Leads Off In Finale

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora intended to have Kyle Schwarber bat leadoff Saturday, but at 1:30 a.m. thought better of it.

He’s didn’t have a late-night rethink Saturday into Sunday.

Schwarber will bat leadoff and play left field for the Red Sox as they try to complete a sweep of their three-game set against the Cleveland Indians.

With Schwarber hitting first, Rafael Devers bumps up to the No. 2 spot, while Alex Verdugo will hit fifth.

In terms of personnel changes, Kevin Plawecki takes over at catcher for Christian V