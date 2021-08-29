Red Sox Vs. Indians Lineups: Kyle Schwarber Leads Off In Finale

Bobby Dalbec and Kevin Plawecki also will return

by

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora intended to have Kyle Schwarber bat leadoff Saturday, but at 1:30 a.m. thought better of it.

He’s didn’t have a late-night rethink Saturday into Sunday.

Schwarber will bat leadoff and play left field for the Red Sox as they try to complete a sweep of their three-game set against the Cleveland Indians.

With Schwarber hitting first, Rafael Devers bumps up to the No. 2 spot, while Alex Verdugo will hit fifth.

In terms of personnel changes, Kevin Plawecki takes over at catcher for Christian V