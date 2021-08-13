Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineups: Kyle Schwarber Makes Debut For Boston

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox will unveil their newest big bat against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Red Sox activated Kyle Schwarber from the injured list ahead of Friday night’s matchup with the Orioles at Fenway Park. Schwarber, who has been out since July 2 due to hamstring and groin injuries, will bat sixth in the Red Sox lineup as their designated hitter.

He takes on DH duties for J.D. Martinez, who is off, and Alex Verdugo resumes his spot in left field, returning to the lineup after the birth of his son. Christian Vázquez remains on bereavement leave until Saturday morning, giving Kevin Plawecki another start at center.

Nick Pivetta will look for his ninth win on the mound for the Red Sox, opposed by Baltimore’s Spenser Watkins.

NESN will air full coverage of Red Sox-Orioles, with pregame coverage starting at 5:30 p.m. ET. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m., and postgame coverage immediately will follow the final out. If you can’t watch on television, stream full coverage of the game online at Watch NESN Live.

Here are the full lineups for Friday’s Red Sox-Orioles game.

BOSTON RED SOX (66-51)

Kiké Hernández, 2B

Alex Verdugo, LF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Hunter Renfroe, RF

Kyle Schwarber, DH

Kevin Plawecki, C

Jarren Duran, CF

Bobby Dalbec, 1B