How will Kyle Schwarber impact the Boston Red Sox versus Texas Rangers game?

The Red Sox slugger returns to the lineup for Friday night’s matchup, which opens their three-game series at Fenway Park. Schwarber sat out Wednesday’s 5-2 loss to the New York Yankees, so he should be raring to go. Boston has cleared Schwarber to play defense, but he’ll have to wait at least one more day to do so. He’ll be the designated hitter Friday and bat cleanup for the first time in his Red Sox career.

Third baseman Rafael Devers also moves up in Boston’s batting order as he bats second, instead of fourth.

With Schwarber as designated hitter, J.D. Martinez remains in the outfield. However, Martinez moves from right field to left field, swapping positions with Alex Verdugo.

Christian Vázquez moves up from seventh to ninth in the batting order. Center fielder Jarren Duran bats next, as he returns from two days off.

Chris Sale starts on the mound for the Red Sox. He earned the win last Saturday in his first appearance since Aug. 13, 2019, after recovering from Tommy John surgery.

NESN will air Red Sox versus Rangers in full. Pregame coverage starts at 5:30 p.m. ET. First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m., and postgame coverage immediately will follow the final out. On the go? You can stream full coverage of the game online at Watch NESN Live.