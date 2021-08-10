Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: J.D. Martinez In Left Field For Series Opener

Will a few lineup and personnel tweaks help the Boston Red Sox find their footing against the Tampa Bay Rays?
Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez returns to outfield duty for the opening game of their series with the Rays, which takes place Tuesday night at Fenway Park. With Alex Verdugo on paternity leave, Martinez bats fifth and starts in left field for the first time since Aug. 1. Kevin Plawecki is the designated hitter, also for the first time since Aug. 1, and bats sixth.
Leadoff batter Kiké Hernández plays second base, and Jarren Duran moves from left field to center field.
Right fielder Hunter Renfroe moves down from second in the batting order to seventh.
Catcher Christian Vázquez and first baseman Franchy Cordero return from off days and bat eighth and ninth, respectively.
Eduardo Rodriguez is Boston’s starting pitcher. He struck out 10 Detroit Tigers in his last start, and another impressive performance might help the Red Sox end their five-game losing streak against the Rays.
Luis Patiño starts on the mound for Tampa Bay.
NESN will air full coverage of Red Sox-Rays. Pregame coverage starts at 6 p.m. ET. First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m., and postgame coverage immediately will follow the final out. If you’re on the go, you can stream full coverage of the game online at Watch NESN Live.
Here are the full lineups for Tuesday’s Red Sox versus Rays game.
RED SOX (65-49)
Kiké Hernández, 2B
Jarren Duran, CF
Xander Bogaerts, SS
Rafael Devers, 3B
J.D. Martinez, LF
Kevin Plawecki, DH
Hunter Renfroe, RF
Christian Vázquez, C
Franchy Cordero, 1B
Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (8-6, 5.33 ERA)
RAYS (68-44)
Randy Arozarena, RF
Nelson Cruz, DH
Wander Franco, SS
Yandy Diaz, 3B
Austin Meadows, LF
Jordan Luplow, 1B
Manuel Margot, CF
Brandon Lowe, 2B
Mike Zunino, C
Luis Patiño, RHP (2-3, 4.42 ERA)