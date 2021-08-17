NESN Logo Sign In

The first game of the Red Sox’s doubleheader against the Yankees on Tuesday didn’t go Boston’s way.

New York took Game 1 by a 5-3 margin thanks to four walks and two hits that helped it come from behind for a crucial division win.

But the Red Sox at least can come out even against the Yankees on the day.

For Game 2, Nate Eovaldi will take the mound at Yankee Stadium, a place he’s quite used to dominating. He’ll oppose Luis Gil, who’s pitched well for New York entering his third career start.

Eovaldi will be throwing to Kevin Plawecki, swapped in at catcher for the second game.

Recent acquisition Travis Shaw will make his debut start for the Red Sox, playing first base and batting ninth, with Jarren Duran inserted one spot up in the order. Hunter Renfroe gets Game 2 off as Alex Verdugo moves back up to the No. 2 spot.

NESN will air full coverage of Red Sox versus Yankees Game 2. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., and postgame coverage immediately follows the final out. On the go? Stream full coverage of the game online at Watch NESN Live.