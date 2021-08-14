NESN Logo Sign In

Chris Sale returns to the Boston Red Sox on Saturday. Finally.

His season debut has been highly anticipated after missing more than a season recovering and getting back from Tommy John surgery, and the lefty couldn’t be inserted himself back into the picture at a better time.

But amid a slump, losing ground in the American League by the day, the Red Sox won’t be rolling Sale out to the hill and expect him to save the season as if he were in mid-season form.

They’ll be taking things much slower than that, whether Sale likes it or not.

“I mean it’s April for him,” manager Alex Cora told reporters Friday, one day ahead of Sale’s first start of the season. “We’ll take care of him early on. That’s why it’s the extra days, and he’s gonna get to the point that you know he’s gonna pick up regular days and then it’s a full go, but if we want to put into context what we do, it’s April for him.”

Boston has been conservative with Sale’s workload to this point, easing him back in hopes he can contribute at a high level during a postseason run.

Newly acquired bat Kyle Schwarber made his debut for Boston on Friday despite not taking any at-bats in a rehab assignment, but given Sale’s injury history (and his contract), they operated completely different with the pitcher.