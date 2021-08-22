Red Sox Wrap: Boston Can’t Keep Up As Rangers Scatter 17 Hits

After he allowed Nathaniel Lowe to reach on a leadoff double, he walked Yohel Pozo and gave up a RBI single to Nick Solak to give the Rangers a 1-0 lead. Defense got the next two outs, but Boston’s old friend Brock Holt launched a two-out line drive to center to bring home a second run for the Rangers.

— Adolis Garcia led off the third inning with a double, but Rodriguez recorded a strikeout in the frame. In the fourth inning, he allowed a pair of doubles in between what should have been an inning-ending bloop by Brock Holt. But that hit brought in another run when the ball deflected off of Rodriguez’s foot and Kiké Hernández couldn’t make the throw to home.

With a 4-1 game, Rodriguez was yanked in favor of Hirokazu Sawamura. But when another runner scored, the book closed on Rodriguez’s outing with five runs on eight hits over 3 2/3 innings.

— Sawamura finished out the inning and came away with one hit and one strikeout. Garrett Richards got the fifth, and he gave up an RBI double to give the Rangers a 6-1 lead.

— In the sixth, Hansel Robles allowed a single and intentionally walked Lowe but had defense behind him for three outs. Adam Ottavino came out for the seventh and also recorded a single and a walk, though he made up for the base on balls by picking off the runner at first.

— Martin Pérez got the ball for the eighth inning and things quickly went from bad to worse. He gave up a total of four runs on a wild pitch and three hits — though he wasn’t helped by back-to-back errors from the defense — to make it a 10-1 game with two series of at-bats to go for Boston.

— Austin Davis closed things out with a 1-2-3 ninth.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— On Friday, the Red Sox were off to a hot start when they opened their first three innings at the plate with doubles. Not so much Saturday, as they went down in order in the first.