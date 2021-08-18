NESN Logo Sign In

Tuesday was just not a good day for the Red Sox.

After losing Game 1 of their doubleheader against the Yankees, Boston dropped Game 2 2-0 at Yankee Stadium. New York now is tied with the Red Sox for second place in the American League East in terms of record.

Nate Eovaldi surrendered two solo home runs in his outing, the only two runs of the game, but did amass six strikeouts. It unfortunately wasn’t enough, though.

With the loss, the Red Sox fell to 69-53, while the Yankees moved to 68-52.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Wasted.

The Red Sox had plenty of opportunities to capitalize on, but just could not do it.