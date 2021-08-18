Tuesday was just not a good day for the Red Sox.
After losing Game 1 of their doubleheader against the Yankees, Boston dropped Game 2 2-0 at Yankee Stadium. New York now is tied with the Red Sox for second place in the American League East in terms of record.
Nate Eovaldi surrendered two solo home runs in his outing, the only two runs of the game, but did amass six strikeouts. It unfortunately wasn’t enough, though.
With the loss, the Red Sox fell to 69-53, while the Yankees moved to 68-52.
Here’s how it all went down:
GAME IN A WORD
Wasted.
The Red Sox had plenty of opportunities to capitalize on, but just could not do it.
ON THE BUMP
— Eovaldi tossed a scoreless first but ran into a smidge of trouble in the second inning.
After getting Giancarlo Stanton and Rougned Odor to strike out, Luke Voit hit a solo home run to right field to give the Yankees a 1-0 lead.
It looked as if New York was going to further its lead when it began the third with back-to-back singles, but Eovaldi was able to get out of the jam.
Stanton made it 2-0 in the fourth when he crushed a no-doubter of a solo shot on an 0-2 slider.
— Martín Pérez took over in the sixth and got the first two outs before allowing a single to Tyler Wade, ending his night.
— Hirokazu Sawamura took over to get the final out and did just that by getting Kyle Higashioka to fly out to right.
IN THE BATTER’S BOX
— The Red Sox missed on a crucial opportunity in the second inning when they had runners on first and second with nobody out, but Luis Gill responded with three straight strikeouts to end the frame.
— Boston again stranded a runner in scoring position in the third when Alex Verdugo was walked and moved to second and later third on a passed ball and groundout. But the Red Sox could not push the runner across the plate.
— Another opportunity was wasted in the fifth when the Red Sox juiced the bags with two outs, but Rafael Devers grounded into a fielder’s choice to end the threat.
It’s also worth noting Alex Verdugo flied out to left with Jarren Duran on third, but they elected to not send him and test the arm strength of Joey Gallo.
— There were runners on the corners with two down in the sixth, but Bobby Dalbec lined out to Wandy Peralta to once again end the threat.
— The Red Sox had the top of the order up in the seventh, but, as was the case all night, they were unable to score as the Yankees secured the win.
