Red Sox Wrap: Boston Gets Strong Pitching, Offense In Win Over Orioles

The Red Sox are back in the win column.
Boston made easy work of the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night, winning by a score of 8-1 in the series opener at Fenway Park.
Nick Pivetta dazzled in his outing with six innings of one-run ball. He surrendered three hits and racked up eight strikeouts. It also marked the ninth time he walked two or fewer batters.
Hunter Renfroe also had himself a game as he continued to have one of his best seasons of his career with a home-run robbing catch and a home run in a 2-for-4 night.
With the win, the Red Sox moved to 67-51, while the Orioles slipped to 38-76 and now have lost nine straight games.
Here’s how it all went down:
GAME IN A WORD
Satisfying.
Sure, it was the lowly Orioles, but the Red Sox got strong pitching along with stellar offense and defense.
ON THE BUMP
— Pivetta worked around runners on the corners for a scoreless first before tossing a two-strikeout, scoreless second.
The right-hander allowed the Orioles to get a run back in the third, though, when Richie Martin hit a solo home run just inside the Pesky Pole to cut into the Red Sox’s lead, 4-1.
Pivetta tossed a 1-2-3 fourth with two strikeouts, but it may not have been possible if it wasn’t for Renfroe robbing DJ Stewart of a home run into the bullpen.
He tossed a scoreless fifth with a strikeout before ending his night with a two-K sixth.
— Garrett Richards had the seventh and threw 10 pitches, nine for strikes, in a scoreless frame. He also amassed a strikeout.
He returned for another scoreless inning before completing the three-inning save to seal the win.
IN THE BATTER’S BOX
— The Red Sox took advantage with runners in scoring position in the second inning and made sure not to waste an opportunity to get ahead early.
— The bases were loaded with nobody out for Jarren Duran, and the speedy outfielder lined a single to center to make it a 1-0 game before Bobby Dalbec ripped a double off the Green Monster to drive in two more runs.
— Kiké Hernández made it 4-0 with a sacrifice fly to deep left before the inning came to a close.
— The offense continued to put runs on the board in the third after consecutive two-out walks to Kyle Schwarber and Kevin Plawecki paved the way for Durran to drive in his second run of the game to give the Red Sox a 5-1 edge.
— Xander Bogaerts put Boston up 6-1 with a moonshot that just hit the top of the Green Monster.
— Dalbec continued his strong game and widened Boston’s lead to 7-1 with a solo blast to center field in the sixth.
— Renfroe also got it done at the plate when he smashed his 20th homer of the year in the seventh that went up and over the Green Monster to make this an 8-1 game.
— Dalbec led the way with three hits, while Renfroe, Plawecki and Duran chipped in two apiece.
