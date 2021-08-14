Red Sox Wrap: Boston Gets Strong Pitching, Offense In Win Over Orioles

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox are back in the win column.

Boston made easy work of the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night, winning by a score of 8-1 in the series opener at Fenway Park.

Nick Pivetta dazzled in his outing with six innings of one-run ball. He surrendered three hits and racked up eight strikeouts. It also marked the ninth time he walked two or fewer batters.

Hunter Renfroe also had himself a game as he continued to have one of his best seasons of his career with a home-run robbing catch and a home run in a 2-for-4 night.

With the win, the Red Sox moved to 67-51, while the Orioles slipped to 38-76 and now have lost nine straight games.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Satisfying.