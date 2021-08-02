Red Sox Wrap: Rays Sweep Boston For Longest Losing Streak Of Season

NESN Logo Sign In

Forget dropping further out of first place in the American League East. With another loss in Tampa Bay, the Boston Red Sox are on their longest losing streak of the year.

Maybe that seems a bit dramatic, since that losing streak is four games, but the Sox are now 1 1/2 games out of first place as they pack up and leave St. Petersburg, where they were swept by the Rays. Tampa Bay secured the sweep with a 3-2 win on Sunday.

The Red Sox are now 63-44, while the Rays are 64-42.

Here’s how it all went down in the series finale at Tropicana Field.

GAME IN A WORD

Tight.

That feels like one we haven’t used in a while. But this game was decided by a two-run home run, with a decently even outing everywhere else in the box score. This game — unlike other recent outings — really felt like one that could’ve gone the other way with a few strong at-bats.

ON THE BUMP

— Nick Pivetta got the start, and he needed a big outing with first place in the AL East on the line. After allowing four runs in each of his last two outings, it would be easy to expect him to fall into the same trap as the rest of the Red Sox rotation on Sunday.