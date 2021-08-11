The Tampa Bay Rays scored four runs on three hits and three walks in the ninth inning to rally back for a 8-4 win over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday at Fenway Park.
Red Sox closer Matt Barnes allowed four runs as he entered the ninth inning with Boston and Tampa Bay tied. Fellow reliever Garrett Whitlock struggled, as well, allowing a pair of runs after Eduardo Rodriguez went 5 1/3 innings in the start.
Boston’s offense recorded nine hits as both Hunter Renfroe and Rafael Devers hit home runs to give the Red Sox to a 4-1 lead entering the sixth inning.
Boston, who now has won two of their last 12 games, fell to 65-50 with the defeat. The American League East-leading Rays (69-44) picked up another game in the divisional race, too.
Here’s how it all went down:
GAME IN A WORD
Tough.
The Red Sox held a three-run lead entering the sixth and still couldn’t pull it out.
ON THE BUMP
— Eduardo Rodriguez put together a respectable start while allowing just two runs on four hits in 5 1/3 innings. Rodriguez struck out eight batters and walked one while throwing 60 of his 82 pitches for strikes.
— Hirokazu Sawamura relieved Rodriguez in the sixth inning and retired each of the two batters he faced on six pitches (five strikes).
— Whitlock, who has been one of Boston’s most steady arms, struggled a bit during the seventh inning as he allowed a pair of runs on three hits. Whitlock returned to get two outs in the eighth but was pulled after allowing runners on first and second.
He allowed four hits in 1 2/3 innings while striking out three.
— Josh Taylor came on with two outs in eighth, walked the first batter he faced to load the bases and then got a ground out to end the inning.
— Barnes entered with the game tied in the ninth and that’s where it fell apart. The All-Star closer allowed a lead-off, ground rule double to Randy Arozarena and walked two to load the bases. Barnes was pulled as he allowed four runs on two hits with two walks in the loss.
— Martin Perez came on to get the final out of the inning.
IN THE BATTER’S BOX
— Devers gave Boston an early 1-0 lead with his solo home run in the second inning. Devers’ shot measured 390 feet to right field.
— Renfroe broke a tie game with his towering, three-run shot in the fourth inning. Renfroe, who now has 19 homers on the season, blasted it 420 feet to center field.
Xander Bogaerts (lead-off single) and Kevin Plawecki (two-out walk) both scored on the homer.
— Boston had bases loaded with two outs in the fifth before J.D. Martinez flied out to center to end the inning.
— The Red Sox had runners on the corners with two outs in the seventh inning, but Devers flied out to center to end the threat.
— The Red Sox finished with nine hits and were 1-for-6 with runners on scoring position. Boston left sevens runners on base.
— Boston was retired in order during the first, third, sixth and ninth innings.
TWEET OF THE GAME
Whitlock’s run of 14 scoreless inning came to an end.
