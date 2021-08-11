NESN Logo Sign In

The Tampa Bay Rays scored four runs on three hits and three walks in the ninth inning to rally back for a 8-4 win over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday at Fenway Park.

Red Sox closer Matt Barnes allowed four runs as he entered the ninth inning with Boston and Tampa Bay tied. Fellow reliever Garrett Whitlock struggled, as well, allowing a pair of runs after Eduardo Rodriguez went 5 1/3 innings in the start.

Boston’s offense recorded nine hits as both Hunter Renfroe and Rafael Devers hit home runs to give the Red Sox to a 4-1 lead entering the sixth inning.

Boston, who now has won two of their last 12 games, fell to 65-50 with the defeat. The American League East-leading Rays (69-44) picked up another game in the divisional race, too.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Tough.

The Red Sox held a three-run lead entering the sixth and still couldn’t pull it out.